BCB on the move again

OVERSEAS-based Guyanese Dr Tulsi Dyal and Dr Puran Singh were recipients of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) highest Award ‘The Rohan Kanhai/Basil Butcher Tribute to Heroes Award’.

Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh, who is based in Texas, USA has already, for 2019, donated close to $2M of his own funds to the BCB. Last year he contributed over $1M to host a Countywide Coaching Programme and a Cricket Academy for 70 young cricketers.

Singh, this year, is set to continue the sponsorship of the Countywide Coaching Programme. He also hosted a one-week Cricket Academy and assisted clubs with water coolers.

Dr Puran Singh, the younger brother of Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh, came on board this year with a $300 000 sponsorship of the National Players Financial Stipend Scheme. Under this historic programme BCB provides $10 000 for a Berbice player selected to represent Guyana at Under-15, U-17, U-19 and U-19 female and senior female levels. Since 2018, the BCB has shared out over $600 000 under the scheme.

BCB president stated that the BCB is unmatched in terms of the work it does on and off the cricket field. The Board, Foster stated, is investing heavily in its players with the main objective of making sure that the rich tradition of Berbice Cricket can continue in the future.

Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh, in accepting the BCB’s highest award, said that he felt humble to be recognised by the Cricket Board.

Singh stated that he was very impressed with the work of the current executives and its financial accountability of his funds. He also announced the renewal of his sponsorship for 2020.

The two medical doctors also received Certificates of Appreciation and a special gift each from the BCB.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS (RHTY&SC) also presented its highest award ‘The Dolphin Award of Excellence’ to Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh.