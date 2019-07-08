Why Yadram and Kallicharan not selected for Windies training camp?

Dear Editor,

THE outstanding performances of Nicholas Pooran in the World Cup should come as no surprise to any serious follower of world cricket. Unfortunately, he had to wait a long time before he was given an extended run in the team.

World batting star batsman A B De Villiers, as far back as 2017, had predicted that Pooran would be a future star in West Indies cricket if given the opportunity. One hopes that outstanding talents such as Bhaskar Yadram of Guyana and Kirsten Kallicharan of Trinidad will not be ignored as Pooran was for so long. Neither of these players was selected to the emerging players camp announced recently by Cricket West Indies.

These two have much to contribute to West Indies cricket; they must be given the same chances as others who are no more talented than they are. After all, aren’t we all West Indians?

Regards

Tony Boodhoo

Ontario