Meet records tumble at 4th AP Invitational

… Durant snatches sprint double

SEVERAL meet records tumbled at the 4th installation of the Aliann Pompey Invitational, which was run off yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora, despite some light showers and a brief delay due to power outage.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Kamaria Durant will head back to the Twin Island Republic a happy athlete, having won a ‘sprint double’; clocking 11.39 seconds to win the women’s 100m and crossing the line with a time of 20.75 seconds to win the women’s 200m.

Durant’s compatriot, Reyare Thomas, came second in both the 100m (11.53 secs) and 200m 23.82 secs), while Guyana’s Jasmine Abrams crossed the line in third place in both the 100m (11.62 secs) and 200m (23.95 secs).

Ghana’s Joseph Amoah ran 10.20 seconds to set a new meet record, erasing Barbados’ Levi Cadogan 10.24 secs set in 2017.

Amoah held off Guyana’s Emmanuel Archibald (10.33 secs) who finished second, while Winston George (10.40 secs) was third.

However, George bounced back to take the 200m crown, running 20.75 secs to win ahead of Linden’s Daniel Williams (21.10 secs) and Berbician Leonel Marks (21.20 secs).

In the 400 metres, Arinze Chance’s sensational form this season continued when he ran an almost perfect race to cross the line in a time of 46.14 secs, beating Trinidad’s Deon Lendore (46.17 secs) and Brian Romain (48.53 secs).

In the women’s 800 metres, Joanna Archer’s continuous improvement in the distance was evident, as she set a new meet record, running two minutes 13.01 secs (2:13.01), removing her time of 2:13.76s she set in 2018 at the event.

In the men’s 800 metres, Devaun Barrington ran one minute 50.95s (1:50.95s), beating Anfernee Headecker (1:52.40s) into second place and Samuel Lynch 1:55.13s) into third.

Chantoba Bright also set a new meet record in the women’s long jump 5.83 metres, to win the event ahead of former record holder Ruth Sanmoogan (5.82 metres) and Keliza Smith 5.74 metres.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Rushell Clayton bettered her 2017 meet record (56.83 secs) in the women’s 400m hurdles, and replaced it with 52.25 seconds as she crossed the line first yesterday, completely dominating the field.

Katrina Seymour from The Bahamas was second (59.37 secs) and Trinidad’s Janiel Bellille (1:01.50 secs) was third.

Other results will be published in a subsequent report.