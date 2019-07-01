Scores participate in Caricom Day parade

THE Communities Development Council (CDC) of the mining town of Linden on Sunday hosted an inaugural Caricom parade and exhibition in observance of Caricom Day, today.

The parade saw participation from Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

Those representing these countries were delegates who will participate in a Caricom pageant slated for Monday evening.

The parade started at the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) and concluded at the Christianburg Community Centre Ground, where officials from various Caricom countries addressed the audience on Caricom and how citizens can get involved.

There were 15 booths, representing the various countries, which showcased their culture, geography and way of life. There were other fun-packed and family- oriented activities after the march, such as football and domino competition.

Sunday’s activity was one of many on a week-long calendar of activities, organised by the CDC.

The most anticipated, however, will be the pageant which is open to both male and female of varying body structure and age group.

The other events on the calendar include a Green Community Development Conference, debating competition, cycling, ferry boat racing, Guyana Anthem, Caricom Social Event and Skip to My Lou, among others.

Caricom brings together 15 member states and five associate member states in the Caribbean. Caricom was established by the Treaty of Chaguaramas, which was signed by Barbados, Jamaica, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago on August 1, 1973.

The other member territories joined Caricom at later dates.