National cyber-security strategy being developed

GUYANA will soon have its own National Cyber Security Strategy to fight cyber-crime as, on Wednesday, the country will be hosting a stakeholder consultation towards its creation.

According to the Ministry of Public Telecommunications, this is being made possible through collaboration between the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) and the Organisation of American States (OAS).

The two entities are expected to host roundtable consultations with representatives of the local financial sector, the judiciary, telecommunications regulators and operators.

They will also have discussions with critical infrastructure operators in aviation, energy, ports, and government agencies responsible for national security, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), education and more.

The event will be launched at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, where the consultations will also take place.

Meanwhile, Public Telecommunications Minister Catherine Hughes is expected to deliver opening remarks.

The Public Telecommunications Ministry is responsible for Internet governance, digital skills, digital promotion, digital entrepreneurship, e-government, post and telecommunications and ensuring cyber security.

In the area of cybersecurity governance, a cybersecurity technical working group was established in March 2017 aimed at creating and promoting government-relevant cybersecurity standards, policies, guidelines and best practices to the ministries, agencies, and any other relevant governmental bodies.

The working group comprises representatives from 12 public sector agencies.

Additionally, the ministry has implemented a Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Programme; an improved Government ICT Ecosystem Hygiene and a Network and Cybersecurity Operations Centre, while building capacity through investment in Cybersecurity Automation and Integration Tools and Services.

Minister Hughes has explained in the past that the development of the government cybersecurity incident-reporting system provides resilient and secure mechanisms that enable government ministries and agencies to report cybersecurity incidents.

One recent incident which took place in February 2019 was the cyberattack on the computerised systems of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL).

With measures in place, government can work to adequately assess and monitor Guyana’s cyber-threat landscape so that its available resources can be directed to effectively address cybersecurity issues.