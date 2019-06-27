Guyana ready for DNA testing

…Forensic lab commissions gunshot residue, DNA machines

…plans in train to establish national DNA database

GUNSHOT residue and DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) testing are now available at the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL) with the commissioning of the US$465,000 equipment at the facility.

At the commissioning ceremony at GFSL Sophia, Greater Georgetown, on Wednesday, Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, said as technology advances, forensic scientists are able to analyse smaller biological samples to develop a DNA profile. Other than the DNA machine, he said the GFSL also has the SEM (Scanning Electron Microscopy) machine where tests are conducted through analysis of the residues which have been collected on sticky metal stubs and firearms.

“The GFSL is now equipped with the capacity and skill set to conduct DNA analysis using the rapid human identification system to aid with the proof of identity and tracing family members,” Minister Ramjattan said.

He said that the DNA machine sourced from Italy can run eight samples simultaneously and produce results within two hours, thus facilitating an improved investigation rate. The machines will officially start tests from Friday.

The Minister said that there are four persons trained to operate the DNA machine. Previously it cost the government over $1M to secure DNA results, but now with the new machines, the cost will be $60,000

He said through the adaptation of technologies and scientific approaches the safety of citizens increases and not only will criminals be caught, but many persons who are innocent will also benefit.

Meanwhile, Director of GFSL, Delon France, said the facility was commissioned five years ago with four departments; toxicology, documents, trace evidence and chemistry along with six non-analytical departments; security, quality systems, information systems, facilities operations, evidence and administration.

He explained that now there are two new departments; the Forensic Video Evidence and the DNA testing.

France said this was made possible with the collaboration of the Minister of Public Security, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Citizen Security Strengthening Programme (CSSP).

“The laboratory is now a national pioneer for human identification using DNA testing and it enables us to conduct three main things; DNA testing for comparison or matching evidence to suspect; paternity testing and thirdly family mapping or testing where their DNA can be used to identify a suspect,” he said.

He explained that sample for the DNA procedures includes; swabbing of the mouth, semen and vaginal sampling, hair, blood and touch DNA.

The GFSL Director said this will bring more criminal adjudication to cases as time progresses.

“Proper evidence collection is equally important to the outcome of results from analysis conducted. The laboratory has been rolling out a number of training sessions with crime scene personnel from the Guyana Police Force to ensure quality sample collection,” France said.

He said the main focus is now on quality forensic service and the GFSL is currently working towards international accreditation with the aim of making the service more marketable to make the organisation financially viable.

With future expansion in mind, he said there are plans to establish a national DNA database that will require legal intervention and amendments to chapters of the laws of Guyana especially the Police Act chapter 16:01 section 35 which should include DNA records facilitate such a venture.

IDB Chief of Operation, Lorena Solorzan, said the IDB continues to support the work of the Citizen Security Strengthening Programme (CSSP) in its mandate to increase nonviolent conflict resolution at the community level.

She said this provides opportunities for rehabilitation on the reintegration of criminal offenders and strengthens criminal justice agencies to better serve in preventing and investigating crimes.

The IDB official said that the strengthening of the criminal justice institutions are essential in safeguarding the rule of law, improving public confidence in criminal justice outcomes and facilitating national development.

“Once a crime is committed, in order for it to be solved in a timely manner, there needs to be a strong inter linkage between the investigative capacity of the police, the prosecutorial capacity of the prosecution and jurors,” she explained

Ms. Solorzan said the use of forensic analysis helps to provide this link representing a strong scientific platform that facilitates the development of a common set of facts around criminal incidents, and an arrival at a fair sentencing.

Adding that the IDB endorses such integration and champions the effort, the IDB Chief of Operations said such efforts boost public confidence in criminal justice institutions.

She said that the investment by the Government of Guyana bolsters the ability of the police and other participant agencies to analyze and report on physical evidence, which contributes meaningfully to the resolution of criminal cases.

The IDB official explained that the diagnostic capabilities of the two pieces of equipment are truly impressive and present a good value for money. The scanning and electronic microscope is the first in the region and the rapid DNA analysis machine can produce results in less than three hours.

Further, she said DNA evidence only places a person at the scene of a crime, but cannot establish intent of wrong doing, as such a strengthened parallel mechanism for generating good evidence is critical.

Additionally, she said that the benefit of the machines can only be maximized when there is a comprehensive and robust data base available to facilitate the storage and retrieval of DNA evidence and a legislative framework that provides suitable checks and balance during the investigative process.