Martinique, Cuba end CONCACF Gold Cup  campaign with defeats

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, (CMC) – Caribbean Football Union sides Martinique and Cuba suffered contrasting defeats to wrap up their campaign in the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Sunday.

Playing in Group A at Bank of America Stadium, a spirited Martinique went down 3-2 to powerhouses Mexico in the marquee game while in the undercard, Cuba were flogged 7-0 by Canada.

Martinique finished third in the group with three points while Cuba were winless and without a goal to their credit.

With their win, Mexico topped the group with nine points after winning all three of their preliminary games while Canada were second with six points.

In the feature game, Mexico grabbed the lead in the 29th minute through Uriel Antuna which allowed them to lead 1-0 at the break.

However, Kevin Parsemain made the contest interesting when he equalised in the 56th minute, curling in a brilliant free kick from the edge of the 15-yard box.

Five minutes later, Mexico were back in front through Raul Jimenez, the England-based forward capping off a fluent passing move to tap in from close range.

And Fernando Navarro made the points safe with Mexico’s third goal in the 72nd minute before Jordy Delem created some anxiety at the end with his 84th minute header which pulled one back for the French Caribbean side.

Earlier, Jonathan David and Lucas Cavallini netted superb hat-tricks as Cuba slumped to their third straight defeat.

Cavallini scored his in the first half with goals coming in the 21st minute, 43rd and 45th while David opened the scoring in the third minute and added strikes in the 71st and 77th.