Cornwall wants to use India ‘A’ tour to press for West Indies call-up

WEST Indies ‘A’ all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall is harbouring hopes of breaking into the regional side in the near future after being selected for an ‘A’ team to face India ‘A’ next month.

The big-hitting all-rounder from Antigua, along with former West Indies batsman Devon Thomas, was selected as part of a Windies ‘A’ side that will take on India ‘A’ in five One-Day games. The two have also been selected for the first two four-day encounters between the sides.

“It feels good to be back as part of the ‘A’ squad after being left out during the England series for what reason I don’t really know, but it’s good to be back. I just have to go and put in a good performance and see what comes up for the senior team selection,” said Cornwall.

“My goal is just to go and perform to see if I can get into the ODI team and then whenever the opportunity comes around for the two warm-up four-day games, I just keep doing the same thing and see what happens at the end of the day,” he added.

Cornwall, after being dropped, resumed his fitness programme with the West Indies’ High Performance Centre, and believes the initiative has borne fruit.

“I think it has equipped me even better than before because I feel the big change. I feel different in terms of even local cricket where the movements and so on are way better than before.

“I am just going to keep my fitness level and everything else in order and probably a week or so before I start, to tone down a bit to get the muscles ready cricket-wise, play one or two local games to get that cricket fitness under my belt,” he said.

India ‘A’ will face the Windies ‘A’ in the first one-day game on July 11 before playing again on the 14th and 16th at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, while the final two games at the Coolidge Cricket Ground will take place on July 19 and 21.

The first unofficial Test takes place on July 31 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium with the second on August 6 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy.