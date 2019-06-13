Minibus fares must be displayed for all to see

Dear Editor,

On May 29, 2019 I caused a letter to appear in the Letter Column of the Kaieteur News in which I stated, among other things, the absence of the Fare Structure being displayed in the minibuses of Route #21 in Region Two, Pomeroon-Supenaam on the Essequibo Coast, as required by law and for many the most important clause as it pertains to the minibus Code of Conduct.

I was told that there was a minibus and also a hire car association, which may now be defunct or is not functioning effectively, but whether that is so or not, these buses as per the laws must have a fare structure displayed, so the public can be informed of the cost of using this very important means of transportation. The big question is, what is the police force in this region doing or intend to do about this breach of the law which is only to the benefit of the [minibus] owners, drivers and conductors.

I have been informed by an article in the Stabroek News of Sunday June 9, on page 17, that the Bartica minibus operators donned their uniform recently which is good. The Guyana Police Force, The Ministry of Business, the Road Safety Council, what are they doing as regards this long existing problem in Region Two. The people of this region are renowned for their hospitality and not aggression but sometimes we do say that enough is enough.

Regards

Archie W. Cordis