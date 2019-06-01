QC to celebrate 175th anniversary in grand way

QUEEN’s College (QC) will celebrate its Dodransbicentennial (175th) Anniversary this October, through a week of activities aimed at celebrating the school’s years of excellence and foster further development for the school.

“This is a big year for Queen’s College; we’ve been around for a very long time [and] done a lot for the country,” Chairman of the Queen’s College Board of Governors, Alfred Granger shared at the launch of the anniversary on Wednesday.

Granger reminded that over the years of its long history, QC has produced many outstanding Guyanese who have distinguished themselves in the fields of politics, government, law, foreign affairs, education, medicine, the social and natural sciences and in several other professions.

He also underscored that the school is also renowned for its tradition of garnering top academic honours each year at the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) regional secondary and post-secondary examinations.

And come October 27 to November 2, this excellence is what will be celebrated as hundreds of ‘old’ boys and girls will join the current student population of about 700 for a week of activities.

Principal of Queen’s College, Jackie Benn Ralph shared: “It is our intention to have our students experience special relationships with the former members of Queens College [and] engage in discussions and learn from the discussions that they will have.”

According to her, some 300 to about 500 members of the QC alumni, which spans all over the world, are expected to return home. And they will enjoy activities including a grand general assembly, panel discussions, local tours, sporting activities, a concert and a party.

Granger also noted that while the school benefits from annual subvention from the government to deal with its overhead costs, there are still expenses, particularly as the administration hopes to develop certain aspects of the school. As such, the anniversary activities will feature several fundraisers for developmental projects.

One such aspect that could be developed is a Centre of Excellence in the performing arts, Granger shared. According to the Chairman, this comes as part of the efforts being directed to provide a more rounded education for the students. Focus will also be placed on developing a professional orchestra.

Just recently, the school’s cricket and playfield, which has been dilapidated for a number of years, has been improved and made usable once again. The school hosted a Goodwill T20 match against the Waramuri Secondary School, from Region One, in April to commemorate the re-opening of the field.

Additional activities will be planned by the school, in conjunction with its Parent Teachers Association (PTA).

“This week of events is not just for us to celebrate what we’re doing, but for us to celebrate our future and our children’s future,” Granger affirmed.

The school was established in 1844 as the Queen’s College Grammar School for boys by Bishop William Piercy Austin, and the first class was held in August of that year, with an enrollment of just 15 students and two tutors. In 1975, the school became co-ed.