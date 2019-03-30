Guyana register first win in second round

AFTER suffering a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday, Guyana rebounded nicely, to thrash the Leeward Islands by 23 runs in game one of the second round of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s T20 Blaze yesterday at Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Captain Shemaine Campbelle was in prime form once again and top-scored with a run-a-ball 31, with two boundaries, as the home team posted 146-7 in their 20 overs.

Spirited bowling efforts by player-of-the-match Erva Giddings (3-12), Plaffiana Millington (3-15), Sheneta Grimmond (3-19) and Mandy Mangru (1-23) then ensured that the Guyanese did not disappoint the handful of spectators, including students, parents and teachers from Mortice Nursery School.

After being set a target of 147, the visitors made a complete mess of the chase as they gave away their wickets easily. The home team bowlers piled on the pressure and, barring a last-wicket stand of 47 runs, did not allow the Islanders to score runs easily for most part of the run chase.

In the first six overs, the visitors were reeling at 32 for 4 and the Guyanese bowlers kept picking up wickets, eventually bowling out the Islanders for 123.

In a disappointing batting display, Rozel Liburd top-scored with 41 off 34 balls, while Terez Parker (26), Davanna Claxton (18 not out) and Shawnisha Hector (13) were the other batters to have reached double digits.

Earlier in the day, the home team were dealt a quick blow – opener Grimmond was dismissed by Melicia Clarke for 13, at 16-1. However, the 26-year-old Campbelle then shared 39 runs for the second-wicket with Tremayne Smartt, who made 20 off 24 balls, with three fours.

She then stitched together another vital partnership with Shabika Gajnabi (13), worth 44 runs for the third-wicket. But after those solid partnerships, the home team failed to keep the momentum going and lost wickets at regular intervals.

Campbelle, who has been in tremendous form recently, fell while trying to up the scoring rate.

The Leewards bowlers then dried up the runs significantly. Such was the situation that after Campbelle’s dismissal at the start of the 14th over, the Guyanese could manage only 47 runs from 41 balls.

Towards the end of the innings, Cherry Ann Fraser (15), and Melanie Henry (12 not out) propelled the team past 140.

Claxton (2-2) was the pick of the bowlers and was ably supported by Clarke, Amanda Edwards, Saneldo Willett and Liburd, who claimed one wicket each.

Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago beat Windward Islands by seven wickets.

The tournament continues tomorrow with Guyana playing Jamaica from 09:00hrs. In the other two games, Barbados will clash with Windward Islands from 14:00hrs while Trinidad & Tobago and Leeward Islands will oppose each other from 19:00hrs.