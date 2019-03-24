Iwokrama’s eco-tourism

ECO-TOURISM is known to be one of the areas through which the Iwokrama International Centre for Rainforest Conservation and Development is best known for.

The Centre has two lodges,- the “River Lodge” which consists of eight cabins that are used for accommodation whenever students visit the centre to undergo research, and a smaller accommodation section known as the “Atta Lodge”, located some distance off from the lodge with six rooms. The word “atta”, in the Makushi language, means “hammock.”

Geographically, Atta is situated approximately 500 metres from the Iwokrama Canopy Walkway and it is completely surrounded by tropical rainforest, which offers a complete immersion in the rainforest experience.

Both accommodations come under the management of the Iwokrama International Centre.

And since it takes eco-tourism matters seriously, the Centre has also inked partnerships with Wilderness Explorers, an inbound tour operator which specialises in nature and adventure travel; and Surama Village which is within the protected area and the Rock View Lodge, located at Annai.

For bird-watching, hiking and lovers of nature, the Iwokrama forest with its flora and fauna is ideal for such adventures with its wide range of habitats that support diverse flora and fauna. According to the records, within the area are an estimated 1,500 to 2,000 higher plant species, 420 species of fish, 150 species of snakes, lizards and frogs, 500 species of birds and 180 species of mammals.

An added tourist attraction at the centre is also a state-of-the-art canopy walkway, that is 60km east of the river crossing and the Iwokrama River Lodge and 30 metres above the forest floor. The walkway connects several platforms that offer a bird’s eye view of native green-heart, high-dwelling howler monkeys and lots of birds. The best times to see the birds and other wildlife are at dawn or late in the afternoons. The canopy walkway constructed with support from the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA).