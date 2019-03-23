Dear Editor,

A FEW weeks ago, several churches in Mahaica officially presented washroom facilities (for both males and females), complete with a concrete walkway lined with flowers and a rail, to the Mahaica Post Office in a simple ceremony. This project is intended to benefit the many pensioners who visit the Post Office on a monthly basis to transact their business, and who often must endure several hours of waiting.

The washroom facilities are welcomed additions to a comfortable Waiting Area that was earlier presented by a few concerned residents of the community, also for the comfort of the pensioners.

Please permit me to commend the initiators and the efforts of all others who contributed and provided their labour (gratis). Gratitude is also extended to the Post Mistress,Ms. Joy Neptune, who gave her unstinting support at every step of the way. This deed of love exhibited by the churches from different denominations demonstrated that ecumenism is alive, but more importantly, the community will recognise Christians by their love. May the church roll on and take the lead in reforming the nation.

Regards

Bernel L.H Wickham

(Convener of the Church project)