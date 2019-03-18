`Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi called up to England squad from Under-21s

CHELSEA winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has been called up to the England squad for the first time for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

The 18-year-old was due to be part of the England Under-21 squad.

Hudson-Odoi played 19 games for Chelsea this season, scoring five times, but is yet to start a Premier League match.

Luke Shaw has joined John Stones, Fabian Delph and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in withdrawing from the squad.

Earlier on Monday, Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse was called up as a replacement.

Hudson-Odoi’s Under-21 call-up was his first at that level but the winger has previously represented England from Under-16 to Under-19 level, winning the Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

“It’s been a crazy experience but I’m delighted to get the call and it’s a nice feeling to be here as well,” Hudson-Odoi said.

“I thought the manager [Under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd] was joking.

“I was shocked and then when I heard that I actually had to go over [to England’s training base at St George’s Park], I couldn’t believe it. I was delighted.

“It’s a dream come true. Now I’ve got to work hard, enjoy every moment and keep working to just hopefully make an impact when I get the opportunity.”

Hudson-Odoi has only made 23 first-team appearances in his career and would become England’s eighth youngest player if he makes his debut against either the Czech Republic or Montenegro.

Theo Walcott is England’s youngest international. He was aged 17 years and 75 days when he made his debut against Hungary in 2006, having not played in the top flight.

Eleven of Hudson-Odoi’s 19 appearances for Chelsea this season have come as a substitute with his starts all coming in cup competitions.

Unhappy with his playing time, Hudson-Odi handed in a transfer request in January after he was the subject of a £35m bid from Bayern Munich but Chelsea refused to sell.

Earlier this month, Blues manager Maurizio Sarri said it was “dangerous” to put too much pressure on the teenager, adding he would only be a “top” player aged 22 or 23.

England host the Czechs at Wembley on Friday, 22 March and are away in Montenegro on Monday, 25 March.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Tom Heaton (Burnley), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth). (BBC Sport)