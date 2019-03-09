New US Ambassador to Guyana sworn in

New US Ambassador to Guyana, Her Excellency Sarah-Ann Lynch has been sworn in.

Ambassador Lynch was sworn in at the State Department in Washington, DC on March 1, 2019 and Guyana’s Ambassador to the USA, Dr. Riyad Insanally attended the swearing-in ceremony.

According to a release, Ambassador Lynch was sworn in by US Deputy Secretary of State, the Hon. John J. Sullivan, who, in his remarks, highlighted the strong bilateral relationship between Guyana and the United States.

Ambassador Lynch, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, has already arrived in Guyana.

She brings with her over 25 years of experience with the State Department and the US Agency for International Development (USAID), having most recently served as Acting Assistant Administrator for USAID’s Bureau for Latin America and the Caribbean.