GCC clubs continue dominance in GHB Hockey Leagues

… Packed weekend ahead

THE GCC hockey clubs maintained their winning ways during the week, as first the GBTI GCC girls thrashed their sister team, GCC Spartans 9-0, while Bounty GCC men dispatched GCC Vintage 5-0.

Action in the Guyana Hockey Board’s (GHB) outdoor male and female first division leagues continued at the GCC venue on Monday evening with GBTI GCC ladies recording their latest triumph while Bounty GCC men notched up their win on Wednesday night.

A packed weekend of action is anticipated with three matches today and three more tomorrow.

All six matches will be in the Farfan and Mendes Men’s First Division, as Pepsi Hikers take on Saints at Saints’ ground on Carifesta Avenue while Super Nova face Old Fort and Pepsi Hikers clash with GCC Vintage at the same venue.

Action continues tomorrow at the same venue with Old Fort lining up against Pepsi Hikers, Super Nova play Bounty GCC and Saints clash with GCC Vintage.