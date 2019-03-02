Charlestown only winners as Milo schools football continues

… Matches continue today

CHARLESTOWN were the only winners on overcast afternoon in Georgetown when the Milo schools football tournament continued at the Ministry of Education ground.

In the only game to feature goals, Charlestown were able to get by Tutorial Secondary 2-0 thanks to Raymond Bandhu in the 12th minute and Tariq Pryce in the 56th.

On the other two days, Golden Grove and Uitvlugt played to a goalless stalemate, as did the third game of the day which featured Friendship and St John’s College

Matches continue today at noon with Vergenoegen and Tucville meeting in the opening game.

From 13:45hrs, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary clash with Ann’s Grove while at 15:30hrs, St Cuthbert’s Mission take on Cummings Lodge.

The tournament is sponsored by the Ministry of Public Health through their ‘Stop Gender-based Violence’ campaign.