Why does the Georgetown City Council need a PR Department?

Dear Editor,

It is no coincidence or should come as no surprise to anyone that the new Mayor of Georgetown has described the Public Relations Department of the Georgetown Municipality as an utter waste of time and waste of the slender financial resources of the Council.

Why does the Georgetown City Council need a Public Relations Department when there are much larger cities around the world doing just fine without one? Why does the Georgetown City Council need a Public Relations Department to do window dressing now that the Garden City has become a ‘Garbage City’, when they do not weed our parapets or fog our yards? Now that the City Council has closed Day Care Centers, allowed the Stabroek Market wharf to collapse and the clock has stopped working. Why does the Georgetown City Council need a Public Relations Department now that the City Hall building, the Municipal Abattoir and the City Police Training School and others are in such a ruinous state, the Kitty Market taking years to build and not yet completed? Is the Council more interested in ‘froth’ and ‘fluff’ than in substance?

I say to the Mayor, close that department, send the staff on their way and save millions of dollars per month in salaries and other operational costs and divert that money to repairing roads and replacing defective street lights in the city. That would be much better PR. Recall a former Mayor who served for an unprecedented twenty one year term had pleaded with the Ministry of Local Government, had pleaded with the City Council to get rid of the useless Public Relations Department and its head for years but nothing happened.

Recall many persons expressed concern about the indolence of the staff of that department who could be seen idling all day long, taking selfies, manicuring themselves, reading novels and even sleeping. It is time that the Council stops featherbedding and finding jobs for the boys. They need to become a lean, clean and mean working machine, shedding all unnecessary load and return to serving the citizens and advancing the nation.

Regards

Kwasi Sanderson