18 months for attempted robbery

PRINCIPAL Magistrate Faith McGusty on Wednesday sentenced a man to 18 months imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to the charge of attempting to commit a felony.

Robert Bond admitted that between February 5, 2019, and February 6, 2019, at Mandela Avenue, he broke and entered the dwelling house of Michelle Shurland, with intent to commit a felony.

According to reports, on February 5, 2019, about 21:00hrs, Shurland secured her home and went to bed. On February 6, 2019, about 03:15hrs, she was awakened by the barking of a dog and discovered that her door was open.

The victim quickly summoned the police and, upon their arrival, Bond was seen scaling Shurland’s fence to get away.

The officers called out to him, but he did not stop, which caused a rank to pull out his weapon and discharge a round at Bond.

Bond suffered from a gunshot wound to the leg and had to be taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

The magistrate sentenced Bond to 18 months imprisonment.