Carter props up Pride after Smith dismissed for 199

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) – Captain Jonathan Carter struck his fourth half-century of the Regional Four-Day Championship but Barbados Pride lost late wickets to allow Windward Islands Volcanoes to strengthen their advantage, on the second day of the sixth round affair here Friday.

The left-handed Carter ended the day on 64, an innings which lay at the centre of Pride’s first innings reply of 154 for four at the close at Kensington Oval.

Aaron Jones chipped in with 42 but was one of two wickets to fall in the third over before the close in a superb burst from fast bowler Ray Jordan (2-30).

With the score on 152, the right-armer breached Jones’s defence to bowl him and two balls later, found Nicholas Kirton’s (0) outside edge for Devon Smith to take the catch at first slip.

Pacer Josh Thomas (2-34) had earlier removed both openers as Pride stumbled to 44 for two in reply to Volcanoes’ massive 470 for eight declared, before Carter and Jones repaired the damage in a 108-run, third wicket stand.

Carter faced 100 balls in just short of 2-¼ hours and struck six fours and a six while Jones counted five fours in a 67-ball knock.

Not for the first time in the match, veteran Smith made the headlines when he perished just short of a deserved double hundred for 199.

Resuming the day on 146, the left-hander reached 195 at lunch with Volcanoes on 416 for five, after continuing from their overnight 325 for five.

But he fell to the fifth ball after the resumption, punching Test pacer Miguel Cummins to Kirton at extra cover.

All told, he faced 351 deliveries in eight hours and 25 minutes, striking 23 fours and a six.

He extended his sixth wicket stand with Denis Smith to 98, his namesake scoring 66 off 128 balls with 10 fours after starting the day on one.