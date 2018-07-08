GPHC welcomes triplets!

— first in six years

THE Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Friday welcomed the first set of triplets born there since 2012. This is according to the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Brigadier Ret’d George Lewis.

Mandisa McKinnon, 26, gave birth to three boys. The babies Dejuan, Demitri and Dekarri were all delivered via cesarean section. McKinnon told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that it was her first pregnancy. The children’s father Delroy George was overjoyed at the fact that McKinnon gave birth to the trio.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, was among the first group of visitors to the mother and babies and she shared her excitement with the family.

“Since I got the news, I was so excited and so happy, I couldn’t wait to get down here and meet these boys,” the public health minister said.

Minister Lawrence, along with elated GPHC staff and other well-wishers, delivered hampers to the family. She also assured the new parents that they will receive assistance not only from her ministry, but also from the Ministry of Social Protection.

Further, Minister Lawrence encouraged the family to apply for a house lot and assured the family that such would be easily accessed. This, she said, will form part of the government’s commitment to the well-being of the newborn babies.

One of the triplets was receiving special medical attention at the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, while the other two slept peacefully in the nursery.

Meanwhile, there were three sets of twins also resting at the GPHC. Shequita Michael gave birth to twins; a boy and girl on June 29; Nandranie Sampran gave birth to twin girls; and Lashanna Murray also had twin girls on Saturday.

All deliveries were done via caesarean section. Minister Lawrence took the opportunity while at the hospital to visit all other babies and their mothers at the post-natal unit of the GPHC.