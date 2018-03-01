A great and enjoyable Mash

Dear Editor,

IF anything, the thousands of spectators who lined the streets of Georgetown to get a glimpse of the floats of Mashramani 48, or those who were among the thousands who watched the live broadcast on television or social media, or even its weeks of pre-activities throughout the regions, will agree that this was perhaps the best republic anniversary celebration.

To the organisers, beginning from the Mash Secretariat; the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture; Ministry of Education, and for that matter the entire government whose full support was pivotal; the many sections of the private sector, inclusive of both large and small entities which sponsored the Soca, Pan-o-Rama, Chutney and Calypso competitions and other segments of this grand carnival, especially designers of the floats – the nation can only be grateful for a cultural treat in diversity which added to the splendour of the sun-kissed day.

To the police and its enforcement arm, much gratitude for the maintenance of good order that kept everyone safe. To the Mayor and City Council for the sanitation efforts before and after the Mash – Guyanese have been able to enjoy themselves in an atmosphere which was clean and incident-free.

Editor, apart from the kaleidoscope of colours which bedecked the revellers, my most vivid memory of this spectacular celebration will be of the thousands, comprising an increased number of ethnic groups who not only embraced Mashramani 48 as the national cultural celebration, but paid homage to Guyana’s diversity while enjoying themselves. Anticipating Mashramani 49, when the streets in the regions and towns will come alive again with even more people to Mash!

Regards

Troy Garraway