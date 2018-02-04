800 sugar workers hired at job fair

Managing-Director of Gaico Construction and Services Komal Singh has challenged retrenched sugar workers to prepare for change and explore the opportunities set before them.

Singh was at the time addressing residents in the Patentia area at the recent job fair hosted by the Private Sector Commission (PSC) and the Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) Chamber of Commerce. The event saw close to 800 residents of Patentia and surrounding areas being hired on-the-spot by various private and public companies.

“We all do not like change, but change is a must and you must be willing to adapt to changes. If there is no change, then we will remain stagnant and we do not understand the opportunities that sit beyond the boundaries,” Singh said.

Singh explained, “If it was [sic] not for the closure of the sugar estates, many persons including the Private Sector Commission probably would not have engaged in the ongoing job fair initiative.”

He encouraged residents of the West Demerara area to be prepared for transformation and make the most of opportunities before them, while recounting his years as a former sugarcane cutter. “If you are employed with a company, you will have to go to work all day (9-5) …so be prepared to change, it’s a whole cultural shift you will have to adapt to.

But trust me, there are enormous opportunities, I was once where you are,” Singh emphasised.

The managing-director began the Gaico Construction and Services Company some 25 years ago on the West Bank of Demerara area, where the majority of his employees reside.

According to the Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Edward Boyer, the job fair initiative will be ongoing throughout 2018 and will be held at all the estates. However, he noted that the jobs offered will be open to both retrenched estate workers and other persons seeking employment (DPI).