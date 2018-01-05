Foreign exotic dancers held in hotel raid

More than 20 women , who are suspected to be of Colombian and Brazilian nationalities, were arrested in an early morning raid on Friday during a police operation at the Diamond Hotel on George Street in the city.

The women , are suspected to be “strippers” who operate at city nightclubs which serve as hot spots for human trafficking and illegal immigrants. The identities of the 41 women are being processed by the authorities.

Following the raid , the women were taken from the hotel , which is located on George Street between Norton and Princess Street in Georgetown , to the Brickdam Police Station .

They are said to be above the age of 18 but had no form of legal documentation such as passports.