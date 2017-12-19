Young truck driver shot

OSAFO Roberts, 26, a truck driver of 61 New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara has been admitted a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Suddie Public Hospital, Essequibo Coast, after he was shot by an identifiable male Tuesday morning.
Police in a release said at about 00:05hrs on Tuesday, the victim was leaving the business premises of his employer at Jamakie, Buck Hall, Essequibo River, when he was confronted and shot by the suspect.
Police have launched a search for the suspect who fled the scene after the shooting.