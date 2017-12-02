World Aids Day 2017

THIS past Friday, December 1 was World Aids Day. Just like various types of mental illnesses, HIV and Aids bring a lot of stigma and judgement to a conversation. I would like to now do what the day intended- to spread awareness of the disease as well as describe how it can affect your physical and mental health.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are approximately 36.7 million people living with HIV around the world in 2016. It was further estimated that only 70% of people actually know they are infected.

We live in a different time now, where HIV is no longer a death sentence. One who is properly treated can still live a long and healthy life with an HIV diagnosis. Sadly, however, what has not really changed is the negative, discriminated and uneducated attitudes towards people with HIV and AIDS. I’m not even sure if many in our community know the difference between HIV and Aids.

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is a type of virus – lentivirus specifically – that causes HIV infection which over time will develop into acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).Specifically, the virus destroys our T-helper cells (a white blood cell) and instead makes copies of its own virus cells. This makes it almost impossible for the body to fight off infections and diseases.

This also means that AIDS is not the virus in itself but the syndrome caused by the HIV virus. In other words, it is the last stage of HIV. This also means that if HIV is properly treated, there is a possibility of never developing AIDS. However, without treatment, AIDS can be developed anywhere from 2-10 years after being infected with the HIV virus.

An AIDS diagnosis encourages the immune system (our body’s natural defence against illness) to begin failing which means the individual becomes more susceptible to many infections or cancers than the average person.

Without treatment, the lifespan with someone diagnosed with AIDS is roughly 10 years.

HIV can be spread through blood, semen, vaginal fluids and breast milk. It cannot be transmitted through sweat, saliva or urine which means that hugging, kissing or sharing food or water cannot result in transmission of HIV.

The best prevention for HIV is safe sex practices –male and female condoms, using clean needles for tattoos or injecting drug use as well as taking proper care during pregnancy as HIV can be passed down to a baby. With proper medication such as Antiretroviral drugs can ensure that your partner does not become infected, even if sexually active.

THE SYMPTOMS OF HIV AND AIDS ARE UNIVERSAL.

The first few weeks of infection feel like the cold with a lot of fevers, headaches, sore throat or rash. Over time, the virus will continue to weaken the immune system causing severe diarrhoea, weight loss, yeast infections, easy bruising, persistent cough, shortness of breath and swollen lymph nodes. There may be discoloured growths on the skin, bleeding from mouth or nose, numbness of the body and dizziness. If not properly treated, the individual can develop more severe illnesses and infections such as tuberculosis, cancers and meningitis. The speed of progression is determined by factors such as age or personal and familial health history and of course the severity of symptoms will depend on the stage of infection.

Sadly, people living with HIV and AIDS are also at higher risk for developing mental health issues than those who aren’t. An HIV diagnosis typically includes a loss of support, feeling stigmatised or discriminated against, difficulty finding or staying employed, as well as a new, wide range of physical health issues. This means it comes with shock, sadness, guilt, anger and fear. The stigma and discrimination are particularly difficult to deal with, especially coming from those you love. Having to come to terms with a life-threatening illness, a shortened lifespan, as well as consistent treatment, can be difficult. All of the above highly increases the possibility of anxiety, depression, substance abuse and suicidal thoughts and behaviours.

WHAT CAN BE DONE?

While there is no cure for HIV, there is proper and sufficient treatment.

The first and hardest thing that needs to occur is acceptance. Accept that you have been diagnosed with HIV and use your energy to best decide how to proceed.

This can be done with the help of your physician.

Living a healthy life reduces some symptoms. This means eating well, exercising and getting enough sleep. It also means refraining from any alcohol or illegal drugs.

As previously mentioned, there is antiretroviral treatment that decreases the progression and symptoms of HIV.

I know it can be difficult to share your diagnosis with others but having a trusting and non-judgemental person to talk to really helps. You can also think about forming community groups with others living with HIV and AIDS.

Become as educated about your diagnosis as you possibly can be. Most people judge and stigmatise because of a lack of education. The more you know, the more awareness you can spread.

MODERN HIV TESTING BEING EXTREMELY ACCURATE.

A single screening test is correct more than 99% of the time, with testing post exposure recommended initially and at six weeks, three months, and six months.

Please go and get tested today!

