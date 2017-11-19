Jaguars bowlers destroy Red Force to remain on course for big win

TAROUBA, Trinidad, (CMC) – Three-time reigning champions, Guyana Jaguars, dominated Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to leave the hosts on the ropes, as they closed in on a convincing victory on day three of their day/night Regional four-day match here Saturday.

Jaguars twice scythed through the Red Force batting line-up, bundling them out for a paltry 120 in the first innings and before leaving them hanging by a string 106 for six in their second innings – still 258 runs adrift of an innings defeat in the fourth round encounter at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Things could have been worse for Red Force were it not for a defiant, unbroken seventh wicket stand of 44 between Daniel St Clair, unbeaten on 26, and Imran Khan, not out on 20, late in the final session.

The spinners had earlier done the trick for Jaguars as left-arm spinners Veerasammy Permaul (4-43) and Gudakesh Motie (4-46) shared eight wickets as Red Force collapsed from 66 without loss to lose their last 10 wickets for just 54 runs.

Fast bowler Keon Joseph supported with two for 12 from 10 miserly overs.

Left-handed opener Amir Jangoo top-scored with 39, Roshon Primus got 30 while opener Kyle Hope chipped in with 25.

Jangoo, unbeaten on 32 overnight, added just seven and it was his dismissal which triggered a slide that saw five wickets perish for 17 runs, to leave Red Force tottering on 83 for five.

Primus countered, striking four fours and a six in a 48-ball knock while adding 24 for the sixth with captain Denesh Ramdin (3).

However, Motie accounted for both with a single run added as five wickets fell for 13 runs.

Leading by an imposing 364 runs, Jaguars once again crippled the Red Force innings, spearheaded by seamer Keemo Paul who snatched four for 17 while Permaul collected two for 31.

Test batsman Hope fell cheaply in the fourth over for five to Permaul who shared the new ball with Joseph, as the home side lost their first wicket in the fourth over with five on the board.

Jangoo (19) and Yannic Cariah (14) put on 34 in a positive stand for the second wicket which eased the pressure on the Red Force innings.

But once again, one wicket lead to others as Cariah’s demise – caught at the wicket off Paul – led to yet another slide where five wickets went down for 23 runs.

St Clair, who has so far faced 69 deliveries and struck four boundaries, then found an ally in Imran Khan to keep Red Force from defeat inside three days.

JAGUARS 1st Innings 484-8 Decl.

Red Force 1st Innings

(overnight 51 without loss)

K Hope c wkp Bramble b Motie 25

+A Jangoo c Paul b Joseph 39

Y Cariah c wkp Bramble b Joseph 0

J Mohammed c Johnson b Permaul 1

T Webster c & b Permaul 4

R Primus c wkp Bramble b Motie 30

*D Ramdin c Chanderpaul b Motie 3

Imran Khan b Permaul 3

D St Clair c Joseph b Motie 5

B Charles c wkp Bramble b Permaul 5

S Cottrell not out 0

Extras (b4, nb1) 5

TOTAL (all out, 63.4 overs) 120

Fall of wickets: 1-66, 2-66, 3-67, 4-73, 5-83, 6-87, 7-108, 8-112, 9-116, 10-120.

Bowling: Joseph 10-4-12-2, Paul 10-5-15-0, Permaul 26.4-10-43-4, Motie 16-4-46-4, Rutherford 1-1-0-0.

RED FORCE 2nd Innings (following on)

K Hope c Hemraj b Permaul 5

+A Jangoo c Rutherford b Paul 19

Y Cariah c wkp Bramble b Paul 14

J Mohammed lbw b Permaul 8

T Webster lbw b Paul 6

R Primus b Paul 0

Imran Khan not out 20

D St Clair not out 26

Extras (lb3, nb5) 8

TOTAL (6 wkts, 46 overs) 106

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-39, 3-47, 4-56, 5-56, 6-62.

Bowling: Joseph 7-1-28-0, Permaul 18-10-31-2, Paul 10-2-17-4, Rutherford 1-1-0-0, Motie 10-3-27-0.

Position: Red Force trail by 258 runs with four second innings wickets standing.