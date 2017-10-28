Cuban man jailed for cocaine trafficking

CITY Magistrate Leron Daly on Friday sentenced a 44-year-old Cuban man to three years’ jail after he admitted to trafficking cocaine.

Yasiel Vizcaino admitted that on October 24 at Regent Street, Georgetown he had 0.5 grams of cocaine in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

According to facts read in court by Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh, on the day in question police on bike patrol saw the defendant with a bible in his hands walking along Regent Street and acting in a suspicious manner, and decided to stop and search him.

And while the ranks found noting on the defendant’s person, a search of a transparent Ziplock bag he was carrying unearthed what turned out to be cocaine.