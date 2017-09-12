Biker bandits rob man $1.7M at traffic light

TWO unidentified bandits on a white scrambler motorcycle robbed a Sankar Auto Works employee of $1.7M in cash at the Blygezight/Bel Air junction, Railway Embankment on Saturday.

Reports indicate that the victim went to his workplace, Sankar Auto Works on Sheriff Street and collected the cash to purchase materials and pay workers at Giftland Mall. He placed the cash, which was in a black plastic bag, on the front passenger seat of his car and drove north on Sheriff Street then east on the Railway Embankment and stopped at the traffic light behind three other vehicles.

The Sankar’s employee had all his windows up at the time. The suspected bandits on motorcycle rode up behind his car from the western direction and the pillion rider dismounted and rushed to the vehicle pointing the firearm at the driver, while hitting the windscreen.

The bandit then pulled open the passenger side door and picked up the black plastic bag with cash and returned to the motorcycle and made good his escape.

When contacted police confirmed the robbery occurred and noted that no shots were fired and there was no injury, as investigations continue.