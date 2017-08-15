Regional Under-19 one-day wins for Windwards, Guyana and T&T

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) – Batsman Emmanuel Stewart returned from West Indies Under-19 duty to immediately stamp his authority, as he steered Windward Islands to a convincing seven-wicket victory over Jamaica in the opening round of the Regional Under-19 one-day championship here yesterday.

The 17-year-old Grenadian, who toured South Africa and Zimbabwe recently with the Young Windies, struck an unbeaten 76 as the Windwards overhauled their target of 141 to win easily at Conaree.

Free-scoring Kimani Melius perished cheaply for nine at 19 for one in the seventh over but Stewart stepped up to anchor a trio of partnerships to see his side home.

He dominated a 32-run second-wicket stand with Johann Jeremiah (3), added a further 59 for the third wicket with Johnnel Eugene (26) before staging an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 31 with Alick Athanaze (6 not out).

All told, captain Stewart faced 95 deliveries and struck five fours.

Earlier, new-ball bowler Shermill Lewis snatched four for 20 as Jamaica, opting to bat first, were dismissed for 140 off 39.3 overs.

Young Windies all-rounder Jeavor Royal, also returning to the Jamaica side following international duty, top-scored with 43 while captain Brad Barnes made 33.

Lewis grabbed the first four wickets to fall as Jamaican tumbled to 30 for four in the 10th over and never recovered.

At Verchilds, Guyana were the dominant side as they overpowered ICC Americas by 148 runs to make a winning start.

Choosing to bat first, Guyana were powered by half-centuries from Kevin Sinclair (82) and Raymond Perez (58) as they posted an imposing 295 for seven off their 50 overs.

Ronaldo Ali Mohammed struck 49 while Young Windies stroke-maker Bhaskar Yadram chipped in with 43.

Sinclair hammered six fours off 116 deliveries while Perez faced 85 balls and belted four fours and a pair of sixes, as they added 116 for the first wicket.

Sinclair also put on 56 for the second wicket with Joshua Persaud who made 28 on his return to the squad from international duty.

Ali Mohammed and Yadram bludgeoned the ICC Americas bowling. Ali Mohammed blasted three fours and four sixes in a 22-ball cameo while Yadram faced just 27 balls and clobbered a four and four sixes.

In reply, captain and opener Adhihetty Bhavindu was the only batsman to pass 20 with 36, as off-spinner Yadram snared four for 24 to wreck the ICC Americas innings.

At Molineaux, Trinidad and Tobago made light work of a target of 122 to beat Leeward Islands by seven wickets.

Leonardo Julien top-scored with 41, putting on 68 for the first wicket with Keagan Simmons (22) to lay the foundation for the successful run chase.

Off-spinners Avinash Mahabirsingh (3-12) and Matthew Patrick (3-18) had earlier claimed three wickets apiece as the Leewards declined from 68 for one to lose their last nine wickets for 54 runs.