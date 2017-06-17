Hello Everyone,

I hope this week has treated you well.

Today I’m going to continue to speak about prevalent disorders in Guyana that may be overlooked or misunderstood. Down syndrome is another common one that I believe should be addressed. I hope it helps those suffering with it as well as their families; I hope this information ensures better understanding and empathy from their community as a whole.



What is Down syndrome?

Down syndrome (D.S) is a genetic disorder caused by chromosome abnormalities. It is characterised by physical deformities and illnesses, intellectual disabilities and overall developmental delays. An individual with Down syndrome has a lower IQ than the general population. They also have a shorter life span due to many physical issues that come with the illness.

What are the signs and symptoms of Down syndrome?

People with Down syndrome (D.S) have distinctive facial deformities such as flat faces, thinned nose, slanting or far apart eyes, small ears and mouth and a protruding tongue. They have short necks, arms and legs and suffer from low muscle tone. All of the above results in issues sleeping and eating but yet increased risk of obesity.

Down syndrome can be detected from even before birth through pre-natal screening. If the screening is not done, it is usually apparent right after birth. A large number of babies born with D.S are also born with heart, stomach or lung problems.

They are more at risk for seizures, thyroid problems and various types of cancers such as leukaemia. Vision and hearing is usually impaired, especially due to chronic ear infections. Gingivitis, tooth loss and decay is also common. It is difficult for someone with Down syndrome to have children. Males will have issues with sperm development while females have poor fertility and early menopause.

The mental abilities of a D.S adult is typically that of an 8-9 year old. Over time, some individuals with D.S lose their already limited ability to speak. However, they do display better social skills than those with other disorders, such as Autism.

All the previously mentioned symptoms also increase their chances of mental health issues. People with D.S are usually happy but depression and anxiety may develop if they have a higher IQ.

Who is at risk for developing Down syndrome?

Issues with personal or family genetics is the number one cause of D.S

Basically, our genetic material is stored in a nucleus within our genes. The genes, grouped along structures called chromosomes, are responsible for inherited traits from our birth parents. There are usually 23 pairs of chromosomes. Down syndrome occurs if the baby develops an extra copy of chromosome, particularly chromosome 21. The extra material causes deformities in development.

The chances of developing D.S are also increased if the birthing mother is over the age of 35. Additionally, those who have already birthed a child with D.S are more likely to birth another with D.S than the general population.

How is Down syndrome treated?

There is no cure for D.S but like anything else, it can be correctly managed and treated. Medication is not always required in patients with Down syndrome. You must visit your nearest health centre to have a physician guild you along your treatment plan. Some may require speech, occupational or physical therapy.

Individuals with D.S may learn better with visuals. Therefore, use pictures of different faces to teach emotions, of weather to teach seasons and so on. Having the D.S individual draw or paint also improves their overall communication ability.

With proper treatment, those with D.S can live very normal lives- go to school, have friends and even become employed.

Of course, if you are raising someone who down syndrome, you can never have too much patience or empathy. Please write in if there are any disorders like you would like to bring attention and awareness to.

