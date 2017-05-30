Contractor shot during attempted robbery in Better Hope

A Contractor of North Better Hope, East Coast Demerara was shot in the upper region of his right side ribs during an attempted robbery in front of his premises on Monday night.

He has been identified as 31-year-old Terence Ramlochan, who has since been admitted to a private hospital in a stable condition.

According to a police report, at about 21:00hrs, Ramlochan drove up in front of his gate, exited his vehicle and was in the process of opening the gate when a male suspect armed with a handgun pounced and demanded cash and his cellular phone.

He refused and tried to disarm the suspect but the suspect discharged a round which struck Ramlochan, who then fell to the ground; the suspect quickly fled the scene. Investigators are working on all possible leads to have the perpetrator arrested and brought to justice.