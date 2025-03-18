News Archives
Highway connecting Wales, Bartica, Timehri on the horizon – President Ali
President, Dr Irfaan Ali
THE government plans to develop a highway from the new Demerara River Bridge connecting Wales, Bartica, and ultimately Timehri on the East Bank of Demerara to propel infrastructural and economic growth.
President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement at the commissioning of the state-of-the-art $1.35 billion Wales Water Treatment Plant on Sunday.
He said while opposition operatives continue to score cheap political points, “We are plotting the next phase of the new highway that will come from the new bridge to Wales, then to the Del Conte route…connecting Bartica, bringing the road back onto Sandhills and taking it to Timehri.”

Currently, works are ongoing to rehabilitate roads in several sections along the West Bank corridor (Delano Williams photos)

This single infrastructural project will open up tens of thousands of acres of land for farming and new housing schemes, creating new opportunities for residents there.
The Parika port facility is an additional project that will allow farmers to export their produce directly to the Caribbean and farther afield.
President Ali highlighted that a second power plant will be developed to propel Region Three into a modern industrial manufacturing hub. This will create thousands of jobs by creating new industries within the region.
The US$260 million new Demerara River Bridge will support all these developments.
“You, the children of the future, what lies ahead of you is an incredible story. What lies ahead of you is a country of untold bounties and prosperity…You have an immense responsibility ahead of you to safeguard this hard work, these sacrifices so

that you too will leave a tomorrow that you are proud of,” the head of state said.
The new river bridge, the first of its kind in South America, will be designed to accommodate vehicles of all sizes and weights.
When completed, the bridge will connect Regions Three and Four and will play a crucial role in advancing Guyana’s development. (DPI)

