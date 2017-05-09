Teen dies after fight with father

A 40-year-old man is in police custody after he confessed to striking his 18-year-old son in the head with a piece of wood, which later resulted in his death.

Police in a statement said that the man is cooperating fully with detectives and according to investigations thus far, on May 04, 2017 at about 07:30hrs, Azeez Khan, a labourer of Lot 8 Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and his father who resides at the said address, had an altercation during which he was allegedly struck to the head with a piece of wood.

The teen was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he died the following day. According to the statement, police were told that the teen fell off a ladder, at his place of work, which was later proven to be untrue.

A post-mortem examination was done on Monday and the cause of death was given as hemorrhage due to blunt trauma to the head.