Post- Intervention

Last week I wrote about how to conduct a drug intervention. I hope that many of you have researched it further, and have even given it a try, if necessary. Today, I’m going to talk about what happens during and after drug recovery. This could apply to you as the user, or to a family member or friend.

As discussed, during the intervention, the user is taught about the help that is available within their community. The next step is to make an immediate decision on treatment. What comes after is the support they may require during treatment, as well as when they are rehabilitated.

There are different levels of support, and these will depend on whether the user chose in-patient (live-in) or out-patient (still living at home) treatment.

IF THE PERSON CHOSE INPATIENT TREATMENT

What to expect during rehab?

Recovery is very individualistic, which means what works for one does not work for all. Each person is assessed upon admission, and a personal recovery plan is made. There is a mental and physical assessment to ensure there are no physical or mental harms specifically caused by drugs. If there are, those issues/needs are immediately dealt with. It is important to be very open and honest about your previous/current drug use.

After the user has checked into rehab, there are a few things you should keep in mind. The first is that treatment is a lengthy process; anywhere between three to nine months. Be prepared to see them only a few times during that recovery period. This is normal. However, the rehab centres (Phoenix Recovery Project and Salvation Army Guyana) allow for phone calls during the week.

The individual will complain, as most of their belongings (such as cell-phones) are taken away from them during the recovery period. It is important to take anything the user says with a grain of salt during recovery. They will experience both physical and psychological withdrawal, which endorses a change of character; they will do and say almost anything to get back on their desired drug.

The first week will be the hardest, as it is the physical detox. This more often than not requires medication that will allow the user to better eat, sleep and endure the withdrawal symptoms. However, keep in mind that this is not the same as treatment. Most patients relapse if they seek no further help after physical detox. Do your best to not give in to them. A user will always believe, after two weeks of recovery, that they are fine and ready to face to world, sober. This is not the case.

During rehab, the user will spend much time with people who are in the same situation, as well as attend classes that teach self-confidence, triggers, coping skills and about addiction itself. They will also have group therapy, as well as one-on- one counselling sessions to help identify reasons for using, triggers, and how to stay sober. They will have time for exercise, and to learn new drug-free activities. Their diet will change, as the whole idea is healthy body, healthy mind. It is typically a highly structured programme, with every hour assigned to specific activities.

When the person completes their recommended rehab stint, they still need to be supported, as it is very difficult to reintegrate into society and all its previous triggers. There are half-way houses connected to both rehab facilities for this purpose; ask about them. Keep in mind that triggers are sometimes uncontrollable, because they can be people, places, things or life events; anything ranging from an old building the addict used, to a break-up.

If the individual relapsed (started back using) after their stint in rehabilitation, please do not lose hope of recovery. Some people have to try rehab multiple times before it is successful.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, it was found that 36% of those users who complete treatment remain abstinent in the first 12 months. That means the relapse rate is higher at 64%.

Support them regardless; do not allow them to lose hope either.

Keep in mind that if you have a family member/friend who (because of their drug use) is becoming a danger to you or anyone around you, there is court-ordered rehab. Visit your nearest police station for more details on that.

IF THE PERSON CHOSE OUTPATIENT TREATMENT

Although the chances of recovery are much higher with in-patient care, the user does not necessarily need in-patient treatment to become clean.

A detox, which is usually a few days, can take place at certain hospitals and health centres. For example, at the Georgetown Public Hospital. Check your surrounding areas to see if there is another institution closer to you. A medicated detox is needed if the substance use is severe, especially alcohol.

The constant supervision and distraction will not be a part of their recovery. This means that the family unit needs to make a lot of changes if the user is becoming clean at home. This means to ease their stress as much as possible, give them a break from housework and chores if they are going through withdrawal. However, if you are physically able, productivity lessens the chances of relapse.

Support, take and stay with them in all out-patient meetings such as Alcoholics Anonymous, Cocaine Anonymous etc. Keep the house free and clean of any substances whatsoever, including alcohol and cigarettes. It doesn’t matter what the drug of choice was, any substances around is a trigger for relapse.

Days should be planned and organised so the user is not bored or lonely. Encourage them to try new drug-free activities. These include exercise, going to the movies, volunteering, going back to school etc. However, keep the schedules realistic and relaxing. Stress and anxiety are huge triggers for relapse. If you are a friend/family member, ask the user every day how his/her life is improving with the lack of drugs. Follow up appointments at the local health centres will be needed, especially if medication is involved.

There are a few warning signs for relapse that would beneficial to know and look out for.

1. High stress levels and fatigue.

2. Easily becomes aggressive.

3. Lying about what they are doing, how long they have been sober etc. Furthermore, any dishonestly is a warning sign for relapse.

4. Being over-confident in their recovery.

5. Extremely low self-esteem.

6. Signs of constant sadness or depression.

7. Talk of suicide.

Once these warning signs occur, action (such as taking them to the nearest health centre or meeting) should be taken to avoid future drug use.

