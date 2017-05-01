Teen stabbed to death — suspect on the run

TWO teenagers are in custody following the stabbing to death of a 16-year-old Covent Garden Secondary School student on Saturday night.

Dead is Brian Charles Yearwood of Public Road, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), who met his demise while attending a concert at the Covent Garden Nursery School compound. The incident reportedly occurred around 20:00hrs.

Police say his 17-year-old assailant, believed to be a school dropout, is on the run.

According to the police, Yearwood was stabbed in the region of the heart by the other teen, who, after committing the act, ran from the scene.

The injured teen was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, but it was too late. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

His mother, Beverly Yearwood , told this publication that it was only last September that her son, who previously attended Central High, was transferred to the Covent Garden Secondary.

The mother of five said she is puzzled as to what could have caused the other teen to react the way he did, as her son was not known to be a trouble-maker.

She had never received a bad report about him, she said; he was independent, hardworking and even helped around the house without having to be told, and without any fuss.

The last she saw of her son, she said, he was dancing while awaiting a minibus to take him to the fair.

“He kept saying, ‘Mommy, I have to go; I have to go,’” Brian’s mom said, adding:

“He was laughing and dancing while telling me this; that was the last time I heard his voice.”

She is now calling on the police to ensure that the right person is held, and that he be made to face the full force of the law, so as to send a strong message to other youths who are inclined to be violent.

The lad’s grandmother, who also described him as peaceful and quiet ,said she was told that the perpetrator was earlier picking trouble with other teens at the event.

She, too, said she had never had a complaint about her grandson being a trouble-maker or being involved in any fights. Neighbours, too, said pretty much the same thing, and expressed surprise and shock at what had happened.

Reports are that an identification parade will be held with the teens who are being questioned by the police.

Yearwood’s body, meanwhile, is at the Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting a post- mortem, which will be done on Wednesday. He leaves to mourn two sisters, two brothers and parents.