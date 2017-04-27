Carjacker nabbed at roadblock

THE suspect in an alleged carjacking remains in police custody as an investigation continues at Central Police Station in New Amsterdam.

On Wednesday evening, motorist Yoganauth Goocool of Lot 53 Adelphi Settlement, East Canje, Berbice, had visited the Palmyra Gas Station to refuel his motor vehicle PPP 5354. On leaving the Guyoil station he was stopped by a man who indicated that he needed to be taken to New Amsterdam, about two miles away.

However, while they were in the vicinity of the Canje bridge , which links East Canje to the New Amsterdam township, the ‘ passenger’, who was seated in the back seat, placed a knife to the driver’s neck and ordered him to exit the vehicle.

After leaving the vehicle the shaken driver contacted a policeman, who in turn reported the matter to Operations Room, from where an alert was sent to all the stations in the Berbice division. As a result , a roadblock was set up at the Fort Wellington Station, where the alleged carjacker, who hails from Crane, West Bank Demerara, was stopped and arrested. He was escorted to the Central Police Station,New Amsterdam, where he remains in police custody. Charges are to be instituted shortly.