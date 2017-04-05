Parika man on the run after reportedly killing wife

Police ranks in ‘D’ Division are making stringent efforts to apprehend a male suspect who allegedly strangled his reputed wife, in his Parika, East Bank Essequibo home, about 07:30hrs Wednesday.

According to the police, Dhanwantie Ram, 29, was found by a relative motionless, in a sitting position with a bed sheet tied around her neck. The suspect was seen fleeing his house towards the backdam.

The victim was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival. Her body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations have so far revealed that four days ago, Dhanwantie decided to end the abusive relationship she shared with the man for several years; she left his house with her three children and went to live at her residence at Parika Façade.

On Tuesday evening, 28-year-old suspect, a Labourer, went to the victim’s house and demanded that she return to his home to which she refused and he allegedly abused her and left.

At about 06:00hrs Wednesday, the victim was on her way to the Parika Police Station to lodge a report against the suspect, when he intercepted and took her to his home where he allegedly killed her.