Fitness53 rewards members on first anniversary

A dream can become true, that is if you really want it to. However, the dream becoming a reality depends on the dreamer. In January 2016, one of Guyana’s finest cricketers brought his dream to fruition by opening a state-of-the-art gym, Fitness53 Inc., at Providence on the East Bank Demerara.

Ramnaresh Sarwan, commonly called ‘Ronnie’, built his dream from the ground up, literally.

Although it took some time to complete, it can now be described as a landmark for some, but for ‘Ronnie’ it is his way of showing his appreciation to Guyanese.

On Wednesday, Fitness53 Inc. celebrated its first anniversary. The celebration started on Tuesday with a raffle, where 30 members, randomly selected by computer, were given prizes ranging from free passes for one month, to gym clothing. Later in the week, the staff and some members will be feeding the children of an orphanage in Georgetown.

To date, the gym has close to 2,500 registered members with an average of 200 persons attending daily. “From 05:00hrs to 21:00hrs, there is a constant flow of people. Some come for a one-hour work out, while others come for as much as three hours. Some come in the mornings and back again in the evenings.

A few members come and work out, have a shower, hot or cold, then go to work. As long as you are a member you have unlimited access to the facility,” Manager of the facility, Darlene Harris, said.

There are scheduled classes for Zumba, Spin, Aerobics, Abs and what the gym calls Cardio/Step Fusion. There are both male and female trainers/instructors, who are highly skilled with many, many years of experience.

From 17:00hrs to 22:00hrs, a Nutritionist is on site for consultations. The Health Bar provides smoothies, shakes, salads and other canned/bottled beverages.

“For the New Year the gym hopes to bring in Rowing Machines, have the Sauna up and running and get a masseuse or masseur on board. ‘Ronnie’, his family and staff would like to wish all of Guyana a happy and prosperous New Year and say to you make your own dreams become true,” Harris concluded.