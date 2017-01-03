Bandit holds toddler at knife point, allegedly rapes mom

A lone bandit invaded an East Canje home on Monday night and held a two- year-old boy at knife point, while he raped the mother. The incident occurred at approximately 23:00h.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the victim was asleep with son, when she was awoken by a man dressed in a dark jersey, green pants and a dark coloured toque. His face was partially concealed with a pair of black stockings belonging to the victim.

He was armed with a knife, which he placed at the neck of the boy, as he sexually assaulted her. The 21-year-old mother raised an alarm and observed that the intruder removed a condom from his penis and threw it on the floor.

After he escaped, the victim discovered that the padlock was missing from the outer grill door. In addition, the bandit also took four gold rings, a pair of gold earrings, a silver chain, a gold band totalling $110,000 which were kept in a cup on her vanity, along with a Samsung cell phone and two laptops.

At the time of the incident, her reputed husband was moonlighting as a taxi driver. He is employed by Guyana Sugar Corporation.