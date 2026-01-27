R3CCI hails Budget 2026 as boost for social services, Region Three growth

See Full Statement from The Essequibo Islands–West Demerara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (R3CCI)

The Essequibo Islands–West Demerara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (R3CCI) commends the Government of Guyana for Budget 2026. It signals a clear intent to translate national growth into real improvements for households and communities through stronger social programmes and sustained infrastructure delivery.

For Region 3, the budget points to stronger movement and better market access. Works advancing on the Parika to Goshen route and the Sand Hills to Makouria link, along with the planned transformation of Parika, support this direction. Beyond infrastructure, the budget expands UG medicine and engineering programmes into Region 3, building the skills base the region will need.

The new ferry stelling, waterfront development, and the agro-processing port facility can strengthen Region 3’s logistics and trade position. R3CCI is heartened by the expanded safety net for the elderly and vulnerable. Old age pension rises to $46,000 per month, up from $41,000, and public assistance rises to $25,000 per month, up from $22,000.

Targeted social services allocations increase to $78.3B in 2026, up from $64B in 2025, while family support expands through the Because We Care grant rising to $60,000 per child, up from $50,000, and a new $20,000 annual transport grant for schoolchildren. The Chamber notes that in high-growth economies, the real test is delivery.

With Region 3 expanding rapidly, including housing growth in Wales and Leonora and rising demand for accessible public services, implementation capacity and measurable outcomes must keep pace. As the 2026 budget scales to record levels, institutions that drive oversight and accountability must be properly resourced and fully empowered. R3CCI stands ready to partner with government and stakeholders to support execution, timelines, and results across Essequibo Islands–West Demerara.