15,000 new house lots, 8,000 homes planned under 2026 housing programme

THE Government of Guyana will push forward with its housing development agenda in 2026, budgeting $159.1 billion to increase access to affordable homes, build new communities, and upgrade infrastructure in existing areas.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, described the programme as a continuation of the significant growth seen in the housing sector over the past five years. This effort aims to achieve the national goal of homeownership for every Guyanese family.

During his presentation of Budget 2026 to the National Assembly, Dr. Singh noted that the government’s housing initiatives have significantly transformed the Guyanese landscape, especially for low- and middle-income earners.

Over the last five years, more than 100 new housing areas have been developed, 53,000 house lots allocated, and 2,600 homes built for various income levels.

The Government also introduced several support measures for homeownership. These include removing VAT on locally produced building materials, raising limits on low-income mortgages and housing loans, and the Steel and Cement Subsidy Programme.

In 2025 alone, infrastructure projects were completed in several key areas, such as Black Bush Polder, Success, Felicity, De Kinderen, Hauraruni, Linden, and Mahdia. That year also saw the allocation of 13,000 house lots, construction of over 570 housing units, and the issuance of 5,500 land titles and transfers.

Reflecting on these accomplishments, Dr. Singh stated that the government’s housing policy is shifting from simply allocating house lots to building complete homes. This change is in response to evolving public needs and aims to speed up homeownership.

For 2026, the government plans to allocate 15,000 new house lots and build 8,000 homes across various regions.

Development will continue in Moleson Creek, Hogstye, Providence, Overwinning, Experiment, Le Ressouvenir, Chateau Margot, Wales, Hoff Van Aurich, Onderneeming, Bartica, Mabaruma, Wismar, Kwakwani, Lethem, and Silica City. More than 7,000 titles and transfers are expected to be issued this year. This will allow property owners to secure collateral for mortgages and obtain legal ownership.

The administration will keep its commitment to special programmes like the Lethem Housing Support Initiative, Laing Avenue Housing Grant, and the Yarrowkabra Homestead Project.

It will also continue the Steel and Cement Subsidy Programme to assist Guyanese families in affording quality home construction. Building approvals will benefit from the Single-Window Permit System. This system has simplified and digitalised the process for both residential and commercial construction, reducing waiting times and increasing service transparency.

Dr. Singh highlighted that housing development goes hand in hand with improving communities. In 2026, the government will invest in better drainage, recreational facilities, street lighting, and green spaces in established neighborhoods.

Specifically, $8 billion is earmarked for building concrete interlock drains along village roads. New parks and playgrounds will be created to foster safe, lively communities. Street lighting will be added at main access roads, junctions, and busy areas to enhance public safety and ease movement.

The government also plans to build mini-industrial zones within residential neighborhoods to support small businesses, which will help reduce dust and noise pollution in densely populated areas.

The flagship Silica City project continues to symbolise the future of sustainable, smart housing in Guyana. In 2025, over 200 new residential units were completed in the city’s first phase, including 100 homes for young professionals.

Work will continue in 2026 on infrastructure and other amenities that support the goal of a model urban development based on sustainability, modern planning, and a high quality of life.

Dr. Singh stated that the development of Silica City represents a shift in the housing sector toward modern planning principles, environmental responsibility, and a focus on people.

He told the Assembly, “Our investments in housing are not just about providing shelter, but about creating safe, thriving communities where citizens can live with dignity, stability, and pride.”

As Guyana’s housing program expands, the 2026 initiatives will take another step toward reducing the backlog of applications outside Region Four, while also creating thousands of new housing opportunities nationwide.

Through ongoing public investment and partnerships with the private sector, the government is committed to achieving the goal of homeownership for all that emphasises inclusivity, affordability, and sustainability.