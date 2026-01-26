Questions for the opposition today

Dear Editor,

TODAY, January 26, 2026, is “Dee Day”. No!, Not the Day the Allied invasion took place in Normandy during WWII on June 6, 1944, when thousands of soldiers were killed fighting in the name of freedom. It was the largest amphibious invasion of about 160,000 troops, representatives of the US, the UK, Canada and other countries.

Today is the day when freedom of choice, freedom of expression, and freedom of making the right or the wrong decision will be allowed in the 13th Sitting of Guyana’s Parliament with the blessings of the Speaker of the House, Mr. Mansoor Nadir, all things being equal and as summoned by him.

It is also the day when the PPP/C Government will present Budget 2026 by Dr. Ashni Singh, the Senior Minister in the Office of the President, with Responsibility for Finance. Guyanese are anxiously awaiting his much-anticipated Speech, in particular to know if their “good behaviour” will be rewarded or denied, and by how much, if any.

The high stake of electing a leader from the Opposition comes to an end today. The sitting PPP/C Government Members of Parliament do not play any part, or vote in this procedure. How and for whom will the Opposition MPs vote has been an open secret displayed in the public. Will this pronouncement materialize, or will there be a surprise?

Will there be a voluntary process of their free will, or will there be any degree of coercion or persuasion? Will there be any form of corruption, confusion or interruption?

Will the choice be “ethics-driven” for a leader who can advocate dignity, integrity and honour for selfless services rather than wealth and power for selfish reasons? Will the successful one be free of troubles, trials and tribulations, or one burdened with a bag of controversies on his or her shoulder?

Will such a gentleman or lady personify any degree of purity, maturity or tranquility? Or will the winner be a component of anger, adolescence and agitation portraying bribery, corruption and violence?

Will the elected one be a selection from the grass route grounded primarily in the interest of the man in the street, or will such a person be from a higher level aloof only with self-interest and unaware of the function of the work of the state?

Will the chosen one be rooted in spiritual values and routed in the way of sacrifice, dedicated to the welfare of citizens, communities and the country? Will such a one be the type to reflect, “do as I say and not as I do?”

Will such a ruler be free of malpractices, rowdyism, illegalities, illegitimacies and irregularities? Will that person be objective or obsessive, an egoist or altruist, a chancer or changer?

Will the Opposition Members of Parliament vote with a clear and not cloudy conscience, a mentored or mean mind, or a doyen and not a delusive thought?

Will the image of the country be mirrored in this reflection or tainted with a deflection? Guyana has fathomed shame, disgrace and embarrassment in previous engagements with an Opposition which has misled this country to doom and gloom, many moons ago. Are Guyanese to be burdened with the dark ages of devious, dare-deviled and demented leadership again?

Will Guyanese be allowed a bit of fresh air from the Atlantic Ocean with the scent of rejuvenation and rejoice and not rancour or resentment? Can we accommodate trust, faith and hope in today’s deliberation for a common-sense guidance? Or should we depend on fate that there will be despair, dispute and delusion?

A lot will be riding on the backs of the voters. How responsible or irresponsible they will act or react will be determined if they do the right or wrong thing. The outcome will have serious consequences, repercussions and significance.

Will the voters be loyal to truth, honesty and probity, or will they be candour to opportunity? How will the finger be guided, by a royal and loyal hand or a religious and restorative hand? The moment of judgement is but momentarily!

Yours respectfully,

Jai Lall