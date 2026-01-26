News Archives
Provisions made for $100,000 cash grants for Guyanese 18 years and older
WhatsApp-Image-2026-01-26-at-9.02.08-PM

The Government has announced that the National Cash Grant of $100,000 for every Guyanese citizen aged 18 and older will be paid again in 2026, continuing one of the largest direct income support programmes in the country’s history.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, made the announcement during the presentation of the 2026 National Budget to the National Assembly.

Dr Singh recalled that in late 2024, the government introduced the National Cash Grant for the first time, resulting in the transfer of more than $60 billion in disposable income to over 600,000 Guyanese citizens.

He said the programme will be repeated in 2026, with citizens aged 18 and older once again receiving $100,000 each.

Once the distribution is completed, a further $60 billion is expected to be injected directly into households, reinforcing Government’s commitment to sharing the benefits of economic growth with citizens and boosting domestic spending across the economy.

