Guyana’s most contradictory day

TODAY, Guyana stands at a significant crossroads. This moment reflects both the great promise of its transformation and the troubling weakness of its political culture.

As Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh speaks in the National Assembly to present Budget 2026, a plan expected to deliver $100,000 cash grants, start the construction of 40,000 new homes, and make unprecedented investments in infrastructure, the nation must also face the possible rise of Azruddin Mohamed.

He is a businessman facing US charges for gold smuggling, money laundering, wire fraud, and allegedly defrauding the Guyanese State of over $50 million. His potential elevation to the influential office of Leader of the Opposition raises serious concerns.

The clash of these two events on January 26, 2026, symbolises the contradictions that characterise modern Guyana.

On the one hand, Budget 2026 reflects President Irfaan Ali’s ambitious five-year plan, which is based on extensive public input. It aims to ensure that the exceptional economic growth leads to real improvements in education, healthcare, housing, and infrastructure.

The government promises to diversify the economy, transform digital services, lower electricity costs through the gas-to-energy project, and position Guyana as the industrial hub of the Caribbean. These commitments have the potential to change the lives of ordinary Guyanese families.

However, this positive story unfolds against the backdrop of an opposition led by a man whose presence in Parliament has been labeled by civil society organisations, former political leaders, and even the Speaker of the National Assembly as “a disgrace”, “shameful”, and a “stain” on Guyana’s democracy.

The indictment released by a US Grand Jury in Florida reveals a complex, multi-year scheme involving the fraudulent reuse of customs declarations, systematic bribing of officials, and under-reporting over 10,000 kilogrammes of gold exports.

These are not just claims from political opponents; they are official charges backed by international sanctions that limit Mohamed’s ability to interact with the global financial system.

The constitutional role Mohamed is about to take on is far from symbolic. The Leader of the Opposition plays a direct part in appointing service commissions, the Chancellor of the Judiciary, the Chief Justice, the Police Commissioner, and members of the Guyana Elections Commission.

This person represents an alternative government, interacts with foreign diplomats, and acts as a crucial check on the executive power.

Promoting someone under extradition proceedings to such a role raises serious questions about Guyana’s institutional maturity at a time when the country requires strong governance.

The real tragedy is not that voters chose to support the We Invest in Nationhood party; democracy requires people to have that freedom.

The tragedy lies in the fact that WIN parliamentarians seem ready to move forward with Mohamed’s election, despite the potential reputational, diplomatic, and governance risks for the nation.

Communication consultant Kit Nascimento pointed out that a truly responsible leader facing such serious accusations would step back, go through the US legal process, clear his name, and return with his reputation intact instead of dragging his country into international shame.

Today, as Guyanese digest the details of Budget 2026’s promising investments, they must also face the uncomfortable truth that their parliamentary democracy will have in opposition a figure whose alleged actions defrauded the treasury now being used for national progress.

The US$50 million that Mohamed and his father allegedly evaded in taxes and royalties could have built schools, upgraded hospitals, or improved infrastructure in underserved areas.

Mixed emotions do not fully capture what Guyanese should feel today.

This day reflects a deep national contradiction which requires immediate reflection on how the country can safeguard its democratic achievements and governance institutions while accelerating its economic transformation.

Budget 2026 brings genuine hope; however, Mohamed’s potential rise serves as a warning about how fragile that hope can become when political convenience overshadows institutional integrity.