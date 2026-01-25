Village Vibes

By Vanessa Cort

YARROWCABRA village on the Soesdyke/Linden highway, came alive recently with the bumper birthday celebration of one of its residents, Daniel Gomes

Children turned out in their numbers and thoroughly enjoyed themselves. Some, both boys and girls, played a spirited game of football. Others jumped gleefully on an enclosed trampoline, while the younger ones happily bounced around in a bouncy castle.

Parents and other adults gathered under a huge tent, where chairs were arranged around tables adorned with attractive table cloths. They sipped on a variety of beverages or ate sumptuous barbecue chicken and fried rice provided by the host, who employed servers specially for the occasion.

Others stood in groups chatting and watching the children at play or parading around in their cartoon figure outfits, on a breezy and sunny day.

As night fell the sky was lit up by fireworks, much to the delight of the children, who shrieked and pointed. Then monetary gifts were shared out as children of all ages gathered around eager to collect, bringing the day to a close on a high note.

However, this was only the end for the children, who wended their weary way home, some accompanied by their parents.

Later that evening the adults gathered for the party, where drinks flowed, music reverberated and the smell of barbecued meats filled the air.

The revelry continued until the early hours of the following morning, when folks headed home, delighted at the celebration which residents of all ages were able to enjoy

MY ATV TRAIL RIDE

And two weeks ago, I accompanied my grandson, visiting from the US, on an exhilarating ATV trail ride in the Yarrowkabra ‘ back dam’.

The trail drive is a daily event run by Savannah Tours, whose owner Shane D’Andrade, is based in the village and is keen to provide locals and visitors alike with an exciting off-road experience.

Our group of five ATVs set off on a trail, which wound its way through heavily-wooded areas, sometimes under a canopy of trees, then giving way to sprawling savannah land.

At times we drove through pools of water, covering the wheels and reminding us that this was the end of the rainy season and passed junctions where other trails branched off in all directions.

We were led by an experienced tour driver and instructor, who kept a steady pace, easily navigating the trail they clearly knew well. They stopped at times to ensure that everyone was comfortable and the vehicles were running smoothly.

Before setting out we were all given a brief on the vehicles’ controls and had a chance to try them out, moving forward and reversing.

Both me and my grandson took our turn at the wheel, though I elected to ride pillion and he handled the machine with growing confidence as we covered the miles.

When we stopped, after about seven miles, at Shane’s Farm, the instructor told me that trail drives are offered to varying destinations, some lasting the better part of a day.

Generally, weekends are busier as more people are able to participate and as many as four drives are held particularly on these days.

The trail drives offer a unique way to view the beauty of Guyana’s diverse off-road landscape and an opportunity to leave buildings behind and bond with nature.

As we made our way back to the compound, with darkness falling over the trail and lights twinkling in the distance there was no doubt in my mind that my grandson and I had indeed shared an unforgettable experience.

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited.