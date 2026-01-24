Time to clean up our act

GUYANA’S development story is being written at a breathtaking pace. New roads, housing schemes, hotels, and businesses are reshaping the landscape almost weekly.

But beneath this progress lies an uncomfortable and increasingly visible truth: our approach to waste is archaic, unsustainable, and, in many places, shameful.

The government’s push to introduce a comprehensive Integrated Solid Waste Management law is therefore not just timely, it is overdue.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Priya Manickchand is right to state the issue plainly: national development cannot coexist with filthy surroundings and careless disposal practices.

A country cannot call itself modern if it builds gleaming infrastructure on one hand while tolerating overflowing bins, illegal dumpsites, derelict vehicles, and clogged canals on the other.

Cleanliness is not cosmetic; it is fundamental to public health, tourism, environmental protection, and basic civic pride.

The proposed legislation, now under national consultation with Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs), Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs), and other stakeholders, signals a shift from ad hoc, reactive clean-ups to a structured, enforceable, and modern system.

The emphasis on environmentally sound landfill sites, waste separation, recycling, and even waste-to-energy and waste-to-fertiliser options reflects an understanding that waste is not merely something to be “got rid of,” but something that must be managed intelligently.

This is especially important given Guyana’s rapid growth.

More houses, more construction, and more commerce inevitably mean more waste.

The problem is not unique to the coast: hinterland communities face their own challenges, often with fewer resources. A one-size-fits-all approach will not work, and it is encouraging that the draft framework speaks to models tailored to the capacity of individual NDCs.

Equally important is the fact that this bill is not just about infrastructure—it is about standards, rules, and consequences.

The draft regulations outline clear requirements: proper containers; no overflowing bins; separation of waste streams; designated handling of hazardous and biomedical waste and strict rules for tyres, used oil, and scrap metal.

The provisions dealing with derelict vehicles and “white goods” finally address a long-standing eyesore that has blighted many communities.

Notably, the law also introduces real penalties, fines of up to $1,000,000 (one million dollars) and possible imprisonment for serious breaches.

That is not excessive, it is necessary. For too long, Guyana has suffered from a culture of impunity when it comes to environmental offences. Rules without enforcement are little more than suggestions.

However, legislation alone will not solve the problem.

The ongoing crisis in Georgetown is a sobering reminder that governance and management matter just as much as policy.

The capital’s deteriorating sanitation, compounded by unpaid contractors and political finger-pointing, shows what happens when responsibility is shirked and coordination breaks down.

The public does not care who controls which council or which party holds which seat, they care whether their garbage is being collected.

The minister’s intervention to resolve payment issues and restore services is welcome, but it also exposes a deeper issue: waste management cannot be held hostage to politics or administrative dysfunction.

The Mayor and City Council, central government, and all local authorities must understand that sanitation is not a bargaining chip; it is a basic service.

President Irfaan Ali’s National Solid Waste Management and Beautification Initiative points in the right direction. Clean, green spaces and community pride go hand in hand with economic growth and tourism ambitions.

But beautification campaigns must be supported by a strong legal and operational backbone, or they will remain superficial.

There is also a responsibility that falls squarely on citizens. No law, no matter how well drafted, can succeed if people continue to dump indiscriminately, burn waste carelessly, or treat public spaces as nobody’s responsibility.

A modern waste-management system requires a cultural shift towards separation at source, respect for collection schedules and a basic sense of shared ownership of our surroundings.

The consultation process is therefore crucial. Communities must speak honestly about their realities, and the final law must be practical, enforceable, and flexible enough to evolve as Guyana evolves.

But once it is passed, there should be no retreat, no half-measures, and no tolerance for the old habits that brought us here.

Guyana stands at a crossroads. We can either continue to grow in a way that leaves us, in the minister’s blunt words, “filthy and sick and nasty,” or we can decide that development also means discipline, order, and respect for our environment. The choice should not be difficult.

A truly modern Guyana must be a clean one.