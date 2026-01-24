‘Iwokrama’ retains coveted Forest Stewardship Council Certification for forest management

THE Iwokrama International Centre for Rain Forest Conservation and Development (Iwokrama) has confirmed that the Iwokrama Forest has retained its Forest Stewardship Council™ (FSC™) Certification for Forest Management following an annual surveillance audit in October 2025.

The centre, in a press release, said it also maintained its FSC status for two ecosystem services – Biodiversity Conservation and Recreational (tourism) Services.

“The Iwokrama Forest remains the only forest area in Guyana and the Caribbean to achieve this accolade,” the press release stated.

This ecosystem services verification provides an additional opportunity to demonstrate positive outcomes and offers further third-party validation of the centre’s sustainable forest management best practices.

Verification of the ES means that there are no major corrective actions against any requirements of the FSC™ Ecosystem Services procedure, Iwokrama said.

Iwokrama’s CEO, Dane Gobin, noted that “the centre is proud to have maintained its FSC™ certification.”

He added: “in 2008 the centre was the first to achieve and maintain FSC™ certification in Guyana. I am happy to see that other operators have followed the centre’s footsteps so that there are now 4 FSC™ Forest Management certificates in Guyana”.

Anne-Marie Ford, Head of the Certification team stated: “this achievement not only validates Iwokrama’s commitment to sustainable forest management but reinforces our innovative approach to integrating ecotourism and world-class research for lasting ecological and community impact.”

Iwokrama’s Certificate for Forest Management was renewed in January 2026, confirming that the Iwokrama Forest has maintained its certification uninterrupted since October 2016 (Iwokrama received initial certification in 2008).

FSC™ certification is the highest international accolade that forest managers can receive, and it is testament to the centre’s application of international social, ecological and environmental best practices in its management of the Iwokrama Forest.

Iwokrama’s forest management procedures and policies Iwokrama International Centre Page Two of Six were rigorously measured against the Interim National Standard for Guyana (FSC-STD-GUY-01-2020) which includes 10 principles, 70 criteria and 213 indicators.

Key to the adherence to FSC™ guidelines is that forest managers must follow all national rules, laws and guidelines including the GFC’s comprehensive Codes of Practice. The assessment team evaluated all elements of Iwokrama’s operations applicable to the standard to determine compliance against national and international benchmarks.

During the recent surveillance audit, Iwokrama received three observations and one minor corrective action.

Non-compliances are categorised as “observations”, “minor corrective actions” or “major corrective actions” and are a normal part of any assessment/audit process.

The number and the severity of the non-compliances with the standard, could prevent the applicant from being maintaining the certificate.

In recent years, many international buyers and consumers have increased demands for proof of forest products being sourced from well-managed forests.

Currently, many of the major global markets require some sort of certification for wood imports, to provide assurance to buyers that wood comes from forests managed according to strict social, economic, and environmental standards.

The Centre said it is grateful to the Government of Guyana for their valuable ongoing support to the centre.

“Special thanks are extended to the certification team of the centre and our local community partners, the North Rupununi District Development Board (NRDDB), for their unwavering support,” Iwokrama said.