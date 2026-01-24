News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Alleged drug trafficker granted $150, 000 bail
prince

PRINCE Bagot, on Friday, appeared before Magistrate Weaver at the Wales Magistrate’s Court, charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

 

According to the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU), Bagot was allegedly found with 912 grams of cannabis and 11 grams of ecstasy.

 

He pleaded not guilty, and bail was granted in the sum of $150,000, CANU said, adding that his matter has been adjourned until February 17, 2026.

According to the facts of the case, CANU officers acting on information received, conducted an operation at the Bagotville residence during which a quantity of cannabis and ecstasy were found.

 

CANU said Bagot, a businessman of the said address, was arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters, along with the narcotics.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Businessman charged with fraudulent conversion
Two Guyanese aviation leaders appointed to ICAO Global Ambassadors Programme
Beharry Group partners with Jamaican company to establish tech company
Young Afro-Guyanese calls on Nazar Mohamed to apologise for racist rant
The Mohameds believe favours create servants beholden to them
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2026 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.