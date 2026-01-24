Alleged drug trafficker granted $150, 000 bail

PRINCE Bagot, on Friday, appeared before Magistrate Weaver at the Wales Magistrate’s Court, charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

According to the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU), Bagot was allegedly found with 912 grams of cannabis and 11 grams of ecstasy.

He pleaded not guilty, and bail was granted in the sum of $150,000, CANU said, adding that his matter has been adjourned until February 17, 2026.

According to the facts of the case, CANU officers acting on information received, conducted an operation at the Bagotville residence during which a quantity of cannabis and ecstasy were found.

CANU said Bagot, a businessman of the said address, was arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters, along with the narcotics.