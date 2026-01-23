‘One Freedom’ promises ‘breathtaking journey’ across Demerara River

–boasts 46 self-contained, double occupancy rooms, gym, other attractions

MINISTER of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues on Wednesday conducted a preliminary assessment aboard the One Freedom, Guyana Glory Passenger Cruise Ship during a breathtaking journey across the Demerara River and into the Atlantic Ocean.

According to information from her ministry, she was accompanied by the Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority Kamrul Baksh and team, along with officers from the Ministry’s Department of Commerce.

The engagement focused on exploring opportunities to package river-based tourism experiences and strengthen connections between the travel trade and local tour operators.

The now locally-owned, One Freedom, built in 2007 and rebuilt in 2018, arrived in Guyana from Boston, Massachusetts in 2024, and can accommodate up to 125 passengers.

Featuring 46 self-contained, double-occupancy rooms, a full-service kitchen and bar, a gym, and open deck space, the ship represents a promising platform for the development of Demerara River cruises and charter experiences. The assessment forms part of ongoing efforts to diversify Destination Guyana’s tourism product.